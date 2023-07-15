Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will try to take down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank ninth in MLB play with 114 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Mets' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (405 total runs).

The Mets rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mets strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best mark in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

New York has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.354).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 150 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 500 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Kodai Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Senga is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year.

Senga will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

Gonsolin has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-0 Away Carlos Carrasco Ryne Nelson 7/7/2023 Padres W 7-5 Away Justin Verlander Yu Darvish 7/8/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away David Peterson Blake Snell 7/9/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Musgrove 7/14/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Justin Verlander Julio Urías 7/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Kodai Senga Tony Gonsolin 7/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Max Scherzer Bobby Miller 7/18/2023 White Sox - Home Carlos Carrasco - 7/19/2023 White Sox - Home José Quintana - 7/20/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/21/2023 Red Sox - Away - James Paxton

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets - Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.