Maxime Cressy meets Alex Michelsen to begin play in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island (in the round of 32). In his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon), he was eliminated by Laslo Djere in the round of 128. Cressy has the fifth-best odds to win (+900) at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Cressy at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Cressy's Next Match

In his opener at the Hall of Fame Open, on Monday, July 17 (at 10:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Cressy will meet Michelsen.

Cressy is listed at -190 to win his next contest versus Michelsen.

Cressy Stats

Cressy is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 60-ranked Djere, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-7.

Through 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, Cressy has won one title, and his record is 17-28.

Cressy has won one tournament over the past 12 months on grass, with a match record of 3-4 on that surface.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has played 45 matches across all court surfaces, and 27.1 games per match.

In his seven matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Cressy has averaged 29.9 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Cressy has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 13.5% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Cressy has won 80.4% of his games on serve and 17.6% on return.

