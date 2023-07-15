Lorenzo Musetti's run in the Nordea Open in Båstad, Sweden has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Filip Misolic. Musetti has the fourth-best odds (+500) to be crowned champion at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Nordea Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Musetti at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Musetti's Next Match

On Friday, July 21 at 5:00 AM ET, Musetti will meet Misolic in the quarterfinals, after beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Musetti has current moneyline odds of -700 to win his next matchup against Misolic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Musetti? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Musetti Stats

Musetti defeated No. 75-ranked Arnaldi 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the .

Musetti is 39-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Musetti has won one tournament over the past year on clay, with a record of 18-10 on that surface.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Musetti has played 63 matches and 23.8 games per match.

On clay, Musetti has played 28 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 21.7 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 78.6% of his games on serve, and 28.8% on return.

Musetti has been victorious in 74.8% of his service games on clay over the past year and 35.5% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.