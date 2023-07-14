Nationals vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 14
The St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) host the Washington Nationals (36-54) to open a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 8:15 PM ET on Friday. The Cardinals are on the back of a series victory over the White Sox, and the Nationals a series win over the Rangers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (5-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
- Williams is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Williams will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Trevor Williams vs. Cardinals
- He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 12th in the league with 415 total runs scored while batting .254 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .426 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 121 home runs (seventh in the league).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Williams has a 0 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .238.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals' Mikolas (5-5) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 19 games.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Miles Mikolas vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 373 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 78 home runs, 28th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 8-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
