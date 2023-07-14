Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (36-54) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 14. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Nationals and Cardinals matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 45 times and won 19, or 42.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

St. Louis has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Nationals have won in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 18-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

