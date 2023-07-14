Nolan Arenado and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 78 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 250 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 373 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.484 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (5-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Texas Rangers.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away - -

