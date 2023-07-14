Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) and Washington Nationals (36-54) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on July 14.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.45 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 18 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (373 total runs).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule