Friday, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 2-for-4.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .271 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (34.6%).

In 6.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (32.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .262 AVG .281 .291 OBP .323 .390 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 16/8 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

