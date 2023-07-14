Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lane Thomas is available when the Washington Nationals battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 107 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 79.8% of his 89 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 89), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (53.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.315
|AVG
|.289
|.349
|OBP
|.346
|.541
|SLG
|.451
|24
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|19
|40/9
|K/BB
|58/12
|7
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (5-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
