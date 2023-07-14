Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Friday, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven home a run in 16 games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.275
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.296
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|13
|31/10
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
