C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis CardinalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-5 with an RBI against the Rangers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .245.
- Abrams has had a hit in 48 of 80 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (21.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (27.5%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.216
|.321
|OBP
|.261
|.419
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|22
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/4
|10
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
