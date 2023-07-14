Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Friday, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .216 with eight doubles, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Call enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .375 with two homers.
- Call has recorded a hit in 37 of 67 games this year (55.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.4% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.188
|.307
|OBP
|.308
|.355
|SLG
|.268
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|8
|27/12
|K/BB
|21/17
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.
