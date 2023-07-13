2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Maria Gabriela Lopez will look to defend his title at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic ($1.8M purse), taking place at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:15 AM ET
- Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club
- Location: Sylvania, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,561 yards
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 8:26 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +600
Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|9th
|+1
|10
|74-71-72-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|8th
|-5
|3
|70-74-68-67
|Mizuho Americas Open
|1st
|-9
|0
|70-69-66-74
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Lin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|13th
|+4
|13
|68-77-75-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|3rd
|-6
|2
|67-71-73-67
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|3rd
|-18
|3
|68-68-66-68
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 8:26 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Ko Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|MC
|+7
|-
|79-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|20th
|-1
|7
|72-69-69-73
|Mizuho Americas Open
|13th
|-4
|5
|73-66-72-73
Hye-jin Choi
- Tee Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Choi Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|20th
|+5
|14
|79-68-73-73
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|52nd
|+5
|13
|71-73-71-74
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|8th
|-14
|7
|70-67-70-67
Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
- Tee Time: 8:32 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Mackenzie Henderson Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|12th
|+3
|12
|71-75-73-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|15th
|-2
|6
|67-74-72-69
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|42nd
|-8
|13
|69-73-69-69
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|+1400
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|+1400
|Carlota Ciganda
|+1600
|Lydia Ko
|+1800
|Linn Grant
|+2000
|Allisen Corpuz
|+2800
|Jenny Shin
|+3300
|Sei-young Kim
|+3300
|Grace Kim
|+3300
|In-gee Chun
|+3300
