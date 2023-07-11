The Seattle Storm (4-14) play Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (10-8) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Washington fell short in a 92-84 loss to Connecticut. The Mystics were led by Tianna Hawkins, who wound up with 24 points and two steals, while Myisha Hines-Allen added 14 points. With Sami Whitcomb (19 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 80-76 against New York. Jewell Loyd also added 14 points to the effort.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-250 to win)

Mystics (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+200 to win)

Storm (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics sport a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 78.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank seventh with 80.7 points scored per contest.

Washington, who ranks ninth in the league with 33.6 boards per game, is allowing 36.1 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

This year, the Mystics rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 18.5 per game.

Washington has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.6).

The Mystics are making 7.1 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). They have a 32.2% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

With a 32.4% three-point percentage allowed this season, Washington is third-best in the WNBA. It ranks fourth in the league by giving up 7.1 threes per contest.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Mystics' offense has been significantly better at home, where they score 85.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 76.8 per game. On defense, they have been tougher when playing at home, where they allow 77.3 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to average 79 per game.

In home games, Washington averages 0.4 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (33.4 at home, 33.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 1.7 fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.1 at home, 36.8 on the road).

The Mystics average 18.9 assists per game at home, 0.7 more than their road game average in 2023 (18.2). So far in 2023, Washington has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.1 per game at home versus 13.6 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (14.9 at home versus 14.4 on the road).

This year, the Mystics are averaging 8.1 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.3 on the road (shooting 34.6% from deep in home games compared to 30% on the road).

Washington allows 0.7000000000000002 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (32.6% in home games compared to 32.2% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been the moneyline favorite 13 total times this season. They've gone 9-4 in those games.

The Mystics are 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Washington is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

Washington has one win ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 71.4%.

