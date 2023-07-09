Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (52-38) and Washington Nationals (35-54) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-1) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (5-10) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a spread.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (366 total).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule