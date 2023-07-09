The Washington Mystics (9-7) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (13-5) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Mystics vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 83 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7)

Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159

Mystics vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 8-8-0 this year.

Out of Washington's 16 games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are eighth in the league in points scored (79.5 per game) and best in points allowed (76.8).

Washington is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.9) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.3).

In 2023, the Mystics are second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

Beyond the arc, the Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.1). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 31.7%.

Defensively, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.6. They are second-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.1%.

In 2023, Washington has taken 66.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.7% have been 3-pointers.

