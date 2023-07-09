Mystics vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-7) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (13-5), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
Mystics vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics have compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Connecticut has an ATS record of 6-5.
- Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Sun games have hit the over 12 out of 17 times this season.
- A total of five Mystics games this year have hit the over.
