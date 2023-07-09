Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last game against the Rangers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Rangers
|Nationals vs Rangers Odds
|Nationals vs Rangers Prediction
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 50 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 80), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.0%).
- In 29 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.256
|AVG
|.281
|.287
|OBP
|.323
|.388
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|15/8
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.