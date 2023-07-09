On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .284.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 105th in slugging.

In 70.7% of his games this season (58 of 82), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (4.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.6% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 82 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .290 AVG .277 .326 OBP .325 .409 SLG .381 14 XBH 12 3 HR 2 23 RBI 22 37/10 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings