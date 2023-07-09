Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (54 of 84), with multiple hits 21 times (25.0%).
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.8% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.332
|OBP
|.345
|.457
|SLG
|.506
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|25
|36/15
|K/BB
|37/15
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.71 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
