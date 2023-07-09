Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson is batting .255 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Dickerson has picked up a hit in 22 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Dickerson has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (10 of 36), with two or more RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.244 AVG .262
.255 OBP .308
.267 SLG .443
1 XBH 7
0 HR 2
5 RBI 9
9/1 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
