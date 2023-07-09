On Sunday, Alex Call (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .215 with eight doubles, five home runs and 28 walks.

Call is batting .313 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 54.5% of his 66 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Call has driven home a run in 16 games this season (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (31.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .240 AVG .188 .301 OBP .308 .355 SLG .268 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 15 RBI 8 27/11 K/BB 21/17 3 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings