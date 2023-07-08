The Texas Rangers (52-37) will look to Corey Seager, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Washington Nationals (34-54) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationals Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (1-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.

Irvin is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Irvin will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

