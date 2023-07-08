Andrew Heaney gets the nod for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 72 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 241 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 24th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 358 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.0 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.491 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (1-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - -

