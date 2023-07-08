Leona Maguire will take to the course at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California to compete in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from July 6- 9. It's a par-72 that spans 6,509 yards, with a purse of $10,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Maguire at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Leona Maguire Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Maguire has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score seven times in her last 18 rounds.

Maguire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In her past five appearances, Maguire has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

In her past five events, Maguire finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. She carded a score better than average four times.

Maguire has a top-20 finish in three consecutive events.

Maguire will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -7 275 1 17 3 9 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while Pebble Beach Golf Links is set for a shorter 6,509 yards.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Maguire has played in the past year (6,573 yards) is 64 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,509).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 89th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Maguire shot better than 83% of the field (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Maguire carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Maguire did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Maguire carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Maguire's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Maguire finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Maguire had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Maguire Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.