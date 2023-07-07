Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .875 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .267.

Garrett has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).

In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .189 AVG .347 .256 OBP .407 .257 SLG .597 3 XBH 10 1 HR 4 7 RBI 16 23/5 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings