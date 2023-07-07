The Washington Nationals (34-53) take a four-game losing streak into a contest versus the Texas Rangers (51-37), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford (0-1) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (5-4).

Nationals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.

Williams has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year entering this outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

Bradford (0-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, a 3.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.154 in six games this season.

