Friday's contest at Nationals Park has the Texas Rangers (51-37) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (34-53) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the ball to Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA).

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 16-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (356 total runs).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule