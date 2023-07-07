Nationals vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's contest at Nationals Park has the Texas Rangers (51-37) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (34-53) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rangers will give the ball to Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA).
Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a spread.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 16-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Washington is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (356 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|@ Phillies
|W 5-4
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 3
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Luke Weaver
|July 4
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Patrick Corbin vs Brett Kennedy
|July 5
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Josiah Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 6
|Reds
|L 5-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brandon Williamson
|July 7
|Rangers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Cody Bradford
|July 8
|Rangers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 9
|Rangers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Dane Dunning
|July 14
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
