The Washington Mystics (9-7) will host the Indiana Fever (5-11) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 90 Fever 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-17.8)

Washington (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.1

Mystics vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Washington is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.

Out of 15 Washington's games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are scoring 79.5 points per game this year (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on defense, allowing just 76.8 points per game (best).

Washington, who ranks eighth in the league with 33.9 rebounds per game, is allowing 37.3 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Mystics have been thriving in terms of turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.9).

The Mystics are sinking 7.1 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). They sport a 31.7% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

The Mystics have been thriving in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.6) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (30.1%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Washington has taken 66.3% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's buckets) and 33.7% from beyond the arc (25.7%).

