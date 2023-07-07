Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.244 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .267.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 49 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 78), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year (28 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.377
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|15/7
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Bradford (0-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
