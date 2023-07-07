The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.244 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .267.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 49 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 78), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year (28 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .253 AVG .281 .280 OBP .323 .377 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 15/7 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

