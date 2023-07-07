C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 45 of 77 games this year (58.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.216
|.301
|OBP
|.261
|.412
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|30/7
|K/BB
|36/4
|7
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Bradford (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.