Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, four home runs and 28 walks while hitting .208.
- Call has gotten a hit in 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (23.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (7.8%).
- In 20 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.228
|AVG
|.188
|.294
|OBP
|.308
|.325
|SLG
|.268
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|8
|27/11
|K/BB
|21/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bradford makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.