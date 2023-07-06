Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .824 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .273 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Garrett has gotten a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.6%).

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .197 AVG .347 .266 OBP .407 .268 SLG .597 3 XBH 10 1 HR 4 7 RBI 16 21/5 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings