Player prop betting options for Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Washington Nationals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Nationals Park on Thursday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gore Stats

MacKenzie Gore (4-7) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Gore has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.48), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).

Gore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 1 2.2 6 7 7 3 3 at Padres Jun. 25 5.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 6.0 9 5 5 8 2 at Astros Jun. 15 5.2 4 0 0 4 3 at Braves Jun. 10 5.0 4 5 5 3 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 102 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.351/.509 on the year.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .261/.338/.477 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .290/.381/.500 slash line on the season.

Steer will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.346/.423 slash line on the season.

India has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0

