The Cincinnati Reds (48-39) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Washington Nationals (34-52) at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 6 at 1:05 PM ET. Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds, while MacKenzie Gore will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Reds are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Nationals (-120). A 10-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (48.4%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 25-30 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.