Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .267 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 62.8% of his 78 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.377
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|15/7
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.