On Thursday, Lane Thomas (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 102 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (32 of 85), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (55.3%), including nine multi-run games (10.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .319 AVG .289 .356 OBP .346 .571 SLG .451 24 XBH 15 8 HR 6 26 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 58/12 6 SB 1

