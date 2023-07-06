Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Lane Thomas (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 102 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (32 of 85), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (55.3%), including nine multi-run games (10.6%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.319
|AVG
|.289
|.356
|OBP
|.346
|.571
|SLG
|.451
|24
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|58/12
|6
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
