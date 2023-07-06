On Thursday, Jeimer Candelario (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Candelario has had a hit in 52 of 82 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (14.6%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.9% of his games this year (36 of 82), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .250 AVG .273 .331 OBP .345 .449 SLG .506 22 XBH 19 4 HR 8 15 RBI 25 34/15 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 4

