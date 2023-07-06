Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alex Call (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .205.
- Call has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 63), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (22.2%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (30.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.223
|AVG
|.188
|.279
|OBP
|.308
|.295
|SLG
|.268
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.36 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
