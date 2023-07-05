On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (batting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .267.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with at least two hits 26 times (33.8%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (27 of 77), with two or more runs eight times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .253 AVG .281 .277 OBP .323 .380 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 15/6 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings