Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 100 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 15th in slugging.
- In 67 of 84 games this season (79.8%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 32 games this season (38.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (46 of 84), with two or more runs nine times (10.7%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.314
|AVG
|.289
|.349
|OBP
|.346
|.572
|SLG
|.451
|24
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|58/12
|6
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.66, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
