Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Dickerson has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits four times (11.8%).
- In 34 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Dickerson has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (10 of 34), with two or more RBI three times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.225
|AVG
|.262
|.238
|OBP
|.308
|.250
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.66, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
