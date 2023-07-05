The Washington Commanders right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders had a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 away last year.

Washington was 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games with the Browns last year.

Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

Cody Barton totaled two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +5000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

