C.J. Abrams -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .236 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has had an RBI in 21 games this year (28.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .256 AVG .216 .304 OBP .261 .426 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 28/6 K/BB 36/4 5 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings