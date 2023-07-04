On Tuesday, July 4 at 11:05 AM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) visit the Washington Nationals (34-50) at Nationals Park. Brett Kennedy will get the nod for the Reds, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +100 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this contest.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Kennedy - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-9, 4.93 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 29 of 73 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

