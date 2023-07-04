Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Brett Kennedy on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 99 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 79.5% of his games this year (66 of 83), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (32.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.353
|OBP
|.346
|.574
|SLG
|.451
|23
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|58/12
|6
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kennedy will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
