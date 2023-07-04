Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .233.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 38 of 69 games this season (55.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 24 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 69 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.223
|.286
|OBP
|.290
|.356
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|13/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kennedy gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
