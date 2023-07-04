Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Reds Player Props
|Nationals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Reds
|Nationals vs Reds Odds
|Nationals vs Reds Prediction
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while hitting .264.
- Smith will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last outings.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (53 of 80), with more than one hit 23 times (28.8%).
- In 5.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (18.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.0%).
- He has scored in 29 of 80 games (36.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.253
|AVG
|.275
|.308
|OBP
|.351
|.288
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|13
|27/10
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kennedy starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.