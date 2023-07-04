Corey Dickerson -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brett Kennedy on the hill, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .247.
  • Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In nine games this year (27.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.222 AVG .262
.237 OBP .308
.250 SLG .443
1 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 9
9/1 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kennedy gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
