On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brett Kennedy. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Nationals Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .231 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

Abrams has recorded a hit in 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.9%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (21 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (36.5%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .246 AVG .216 .291 OBP .261 .405 SLG .373 12 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 27/5 K/BB 36/4 5 SB 4

